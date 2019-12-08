Car Review

Volkswagen T-Cross: you'll be angry if you don't bag this sexy SUV

It's only been on the market for a month or two, but this crossover is already one of the top-five bestselling passenger cars in SA

So I've heard this thing is selling like hotcakes - what gives?



It is. This Volkswagen has only been on the market for a month or two and much to the intense annoyance of its rivals is already one of the top-five bestselling passenger cars in SA. Reason being is that the new T-Cross manages to tick many of the boxes customers are looking to check: it's a good size (not too small not too big - just right), reasonably priced and nice to look at...