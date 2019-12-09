Own the look and the lifestyle with an Edgars Thank U account

HELPING YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES FEEL PROTECTED

You automatically get an Account Protection Plan when you open your Edgars Thank U Account, but you can include your partner with an Account Partner Protection Plan at a minimal fee, and your nearest and dearest will be covered too.

In the case of death, disability, retrenchment (employment status dependent) or a loss of income, Edgars will settle any outstanding account balance you or they may have.

AN ABUNDANCE OF REWARDS FROM EDGARS’S INCREDIBLE PARTNERS

Simply swipe your Edgars Thank U Card every time you purchase at any one of our partners and you’ll earn rewards from them too.

You can then use your rewards to either refuel your car, book airline or bus tickets, shop for meds, book dental appointments, purchase prescription glasses, sass up your nails or take time out for some pampering and beauty treatments.

SHARE YOUR REWARDS WITH THOSE CLOSEST TO YOU

Choose any five of your closest loved ones and Edgars will give you five additional cards along with your Edgars Thank U Account. You can then share them with your inner circle for them to share in the spoils and shop at their convenience. You’ll get to enjoy all of this at no extra charge.

OPEN YOUR ACCOUNT TODAY, GET UP TO R1,750 IN VOUCHERS

You can get up to R1,750 in vouchers just for opening your new Edgars Thank U Account today.

So, what are you waiting for? Give your lifestyle a makeover and own the look with your Edgars Thank U Account.

