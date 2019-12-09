'Thank you for reaffirming our beauty': The world reacts to Zozibini Tunzi's win

By 8am on Monday, more than 1.8 million people globally had tweeted about Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi, who was crowned Miss Universe in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday.

Zozibini stole many hearts during the pageant. People praised her poise and wit on issues including climate change, beauty and women empowerment.

Her confidence and advocacy for natural beauty also had the crowds cheering for her.

Of her hair, she said: “I came into this competition with my natural hair as a symbol of my firm belief in fair representation. I hope I have inspired people to insert themselves in spaces where they feel that people like them don't belong.”

Here's a glimpse of the reactions: