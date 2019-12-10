Black African women who won Miss Universe before Zozibini Tunzi

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi is a queen of many firsts.

She became the first black woman from SA to be crowned Miss Universe on Sunday and the first to wear the new crown, called “The Power of Unity”, which celebrates women and their strength.

Zozi won millions of hearts globally with her confidence and intelligence, as she proudly spoke about representation in the beauty industry and women empowerment. One of her main goals, she said, was to make it a norm for women who look like her to be seen and noticed.

“I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful. And I think that it's time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face, and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine.”