From Miss SA to Miss Universe: Five power moments from Zozibini Tunzi
Zozibini Tunzi has had some powerful moments since she was crowned Miss SA on August 9, and she continues to thrive, having won the Miss Universe pageant in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Sunday.
Her authenticity, passion for natural beauty and women empowerment, among other things, shone through on both stages, and she has received messages of love and appreciation from people worldwide.
From meeting her community in Tsolo in the Eastern Cape to winning on a world stage, here are five of her most powerful moments:
2019 Miss Universe
Women and leadership, her final Miss Universe statement
Final Word: SOUTH AFRICA#MissUniverse2019 LIVE on @FOXtv. Airing in Spanish on @Telemundo. pic.twitter.com/kk1ySPXxXU— Miss Universe (@MissUniverse) December 9, 2019
Diversifying beauty and representation
View this post on Instagram
For 2019, the Miss Universe organization will be donating toys to the various charities they support. This year, we are staying true to the message Zozi is sending to girls of the world. "I want all little girls to see their face reflected in mine." The gift, a @bokang_m doll. #MissUniverse #ZoziForMissUniverse
Miss SA crowning
Homecoming