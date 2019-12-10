Lifestyle

From Miss SA to Miss Universe: Five power moments from Zozibini Tunzi

10 December 2019 - 07:22 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi is passionate about breaking beauty stereotypes.
Image: Instagram/Zozibini Tunzi

Zozibini Tunzi has had some powerful moments since she was crowned Miss SA on August 9, and she continues to thrive, having won the Miss Universe pageant in Atlanta, Georgia, US, on Sunday.

Her authenticity, passion for natural beauty and women empowerment, among other things, shone through on both stages, and she has received messages of love and appreciation from people worldwide.

From meeting her community in Tsolo in the Eastern Cape to winning on a world stage, here are five of her most powerful moments:

2019 Miss Universe

Women and leadership, her final Miss Universe statement 

Diversifying beauty and representation 

Miss SA crowning 

Homecoming 

