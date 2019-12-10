Golden Globe nominations herald the age of the streaming service

Netflix dominated the 2020 Golden Globe nominations as its heart-wrenching divorce saga Marriage Story grabbed six nods including best drama, kicking off the race for the Oscars.

The streaming giant secured a whopping 17 film nominations trouncing the competition from Hollywood studios among whom Sony finished second with just eight.

"I'm not surprised by the dominance — I'm surprised by how massive the dominance is," said Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the organisation behind the annual awards ceremony.

"The announcements ... are sort of like a coming of age of the streaming services."

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese's three-and-a-half-hour gangster epic also from Netflix, secured five nominations, ending tied for second with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino's nostalgic love letter to 1960s Tinseltown.

The nominations traditionally see the stars and movies destined for awards success start to break away from the competition — the Globes are seen as a key bellwether for February's Academy Awards.

Marriage Story earned nominations for its stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, and for its screenplay, but director Noah Baumbach missed out.

The film portrays how a seemingly stable love can be ripped apart after Johansson's actress moves from New York to Los Angeles, calling in the lawyers as she separates from a narcissistic theater director played by Driver.

Scorsese was nominated for best director for Irishman but there was no best actor nod for his leading man Robert De Niro. Instead, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci were both selected for supporting roles.