Baroque delights with our country’s top young musicians

The National Youth Orchestra, SA's symphonic green-and-gold team, is going Baroque at this year’s summer course in Johannesburg. They have three performances in Gauteng this weekend.

The programme includes favourites like Bach’s Brandenburg Concerto No 3 and beautiful, rarely performed works like the Noëls, by French composer Louis-Claude Daquin. In contrast to the old music, they will also perform works by Philip Glass and the Penguin Café Orchestra. The ensemble will be led by continuo players John Reid Coulter (Potchefstroom) and Erik Dippenaar (Cape Town).

Jabu Sesing, 20, a student at UFS and a National Youth Orchestra cellist, said: “I’d love the audience to experience the joy and excitement of the music we play.”

The first concert will be on Friday at 7pm, hosted by the Barbara Pretorius Concert Hall at Jan Celliers Primary School in Parkwood. The second concert is on Saturday at 7pm, at the chapel at Nazareth House in Waterkloof, Pretoria.