WATCH | SA-born drummer, aged 9, jams with Ellen DeGeneres

She has met legendary drummer Questlove and jammed with Lenny Kravitz, and now SA-born nine-year-old musician Nandi Bushell has drummed her way on to the biggest US talk show.

Bushell made her US debut on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she spoke about her first experience on a rollercoaster.

“I love Los Angeles. It's very, very big and everyone is really friendly. I went on my first proper rollercoaster,” said Bushell.

Bushell, who was born in Westville, near Durban, got hooked on percussion at the age of five when her parents bought her a toy drum set. Her mom, Lungi, who hails from Esikhawini in northern KwaZulu-Natal, and British father, John, met when Lungi took a gap year in London.