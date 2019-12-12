‘O jewa ke eng’ breaks Twitter record in 2019

The annual Year on Twitter report reported that Jan's tweet shared the top spot with “Sco pa tu manaa”, “Bomboclaat”, “Ian Cumberland” and a cryptic tweet by Lady Gaga.

In January, Sunday Times reported that Jan said the responses to the viral tweet were therapeutic, adding that it’s good to see people support one another.

“To be honest, it’s sad seeing that we all have something that is bothering us and that there are so many issues we are facing as a nation and so little is being done about it.

“It’s so good to see people going out of their way to help others, either with finance, emotional support, advice and guidance, or just being an ear that listens to hearts that are crying,” she said.