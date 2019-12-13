Dr Seuss's world of imagination comes to your back yard in fantastic stage musical

If you do one thing for your inner child this festive season, or want to give the children in your life the best theatrical experience, especially first-timers, go to see Seussical, a musical extravaganza celebrating all your favourite Dr Seuss stories and characters.

Books like The Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, The Grinch and The Who, penned by American children’s author Theodor Seuss Geisel, or, famously, Dr Seuss, are a few of the staples many of us grew up on and introduced to our children.

Now these classics are part of a theatrical production that promises to excite the imagination of everyone who sees it.

In an hour of fun and fast musical extravaganza, Seussical is “all of Dr Seuss in a blender”, with a modern twist in that it incorporates different musical genres, such as rock, gospel, R&B and pop.

“The musical started in 2000 on New York’s Broadway. It was way ahead of its time, the best actors in New York were there. Had it come now, it would have been better received. The time is ripe for this production,” said Drew Bakker, CEO of &Co, the company producing the musical.