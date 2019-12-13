Redi Tlhabi to stepdaughter Coconut Keltz: 'You have been nothing but love to me'

“You have been nothing but love to me. I will always give it back.”

Veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi led the birthday messages to stepdaughter Lesego Tlhabi, also know as Coconut Kelz, as she turned 31 on Friday.

Redi started the tributes by comparing pictures from a decade ago on Twitter.

“On the eve of your 31st birthday, I am looking at pictures of the 4 of us on your 21st.

“Next pic, 10 years later, love kept multiplying. May love, grace, fortune and self-mastery multiply in your life,” Redi wrote.

Reflecting on their mutual love for each other, Redi said: “You have been nothing but love to me. I will always give it back.”