Redi Tlhabi to stepdaughter Coconut Keltz: 'You have been nothing but love to me'
“You have been nothing but love to me. I will always give it back.”
Veteran broadcaster Redi Tlhabi led the birthday messages to stepdaughter Lesego Tlhabi, also know as Coconut Kelz, as she turned 31 on Friday.
Redi started the tributes by comparing pictures from a decade ago on Twitter.
“On the eve of your 31st birthday, I am looking at pictures of the 4 of us on your 21st.
“Next pic, 10 years later, love kept multiplying. May love, grace, fortune and self-mastery multiply in your life,” Redi wrote.
Reflecting on their mutual love for each other, Redi said: “You have been nothing but love to me. I will always give it back.”
On the eve of your 31st birthday @LesegoTlhabi , I am looking at picture of the 4 of us on your 21st. Next pic, 10 years later, love kept multiplying. May love, grace, fortune & SELF MASTERY multiply in your life. You have been nothing but love to me. I will ALWAYS give it back pic.twitter.com/vNDNnxDsks— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) December 12, 2019
“Love you! Thank you for everything you are and have been to our family.
“I can’t express enough what you have done for me and us. Forever,” Lesego responded.
😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ Love you! Thank you for everything you are and have been to our family. I can’t express enough what you have done for me and us. Forever 🤗💕 https://t.co/eBsJUGyoyZ— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) December 12, 2019
Here are some of the wishes from social media users.
@LesegoTlhabi - happy birthday to the most awesome person in the universe- thanks for keeping your billions of fans laughing in 2019- be blessed ❤️🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦❤️❤️❤️🥂🥂🥂🧁🧁🎂🎂@CoconutKelz— Dr Poobie Pillay 🇿🇦🙏 (@poobie_pillay) December 13, 2019