Rolene Strauss shows off preggy belly: 'Uncomfortable & big but sooo grateful'
Former Miss SA and Miss World Rolene Strauss is 31 weeks pregnant with her second child.
In a recent post on Instagram, she showed off her preggy belly, explaining that she was uncomfortable, but so grateful.
Rolene recently revealed that she was having a second baby boy.
Here's a look at her in all her preggy glory.
And it’s a BOY! 🚙🚙🚙🚙🚙🚙🚙 We are super excited about our second baby boy on the way! Seems like I am a mommy of boys ☺️🤗😂 Already head over heels in love !!! ________________________ Thanks for tuning in on YouTube to watch the reveal 🚙 here at the @pink_polo_sa presented by @biomed_emporium Thanks for my beautiful dress @elricozarr 🙏🏼 @pink_polo_sa @biomed_emporium #pinkpolo2019 #pinkpolosa #polowithapurpose
A dream-come-true day for me 🙏🏼 The launch and book signing of my very first book “Reflections from the Heart “ ✨✨✨ ____________________ Thank you to everyone who came to support today, it was so lovely to meet each a everyone of you ❤️ I really appreciate your time, support and kind words 🙏🏼 PS: Tomorrow’s Youtube video is all about the book, why I wrote it, who I wrote it for and what can be expected. ✨
20 Weeks Pregnant 🤰 and hubby had to play photographer this morning before our brunch date ☺️😂 ______________ Summer is in the air in the Cape Winelands and I’ve never been this grateful to call this place home 🏡 Making it so much easier to stay healthy during my pregnancy... _____________ 3 world class gym facilities (nature being the 4th 😍), an on-site medical doctor, 50m swimming pool 🏊 , medical wellness centre RevitaHealth (open for non-residents too☺️), a kindergarten school and so many fun and active family activities weekly. So grateful to be able to raise my children here 🙏🏼🏡 @valdevieestate