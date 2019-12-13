Lifestyle

Rolene Strauss shows off preggy belly: 'Uncomfortable & big but sooo grateful'

13 December 2019 - 08:51 By Jessica Levitt
Rolene is pregnant with her second child.
Image: Instagram/Rolene Strauss

Former Miss SA and Miss World Rolene Strauss is 31 weeks pregnant with her second child.

In a recent post on Instagram, she showed off her preggy belly, explaining that she was uncomfortable, but so grateful.

Rolene recently revealed that she was having a second baby boy.

Here's a look at her in all her preggy glory.

