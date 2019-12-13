Lifestyle

WATCH | Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi strut her stuff like the queen she is

13 December 2019 - 10:03 By Jessica Levitt
Zozi is owning her crown.
Zozi is owning her crown.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

As Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi begins her new life in New York, her schedule has been filled with interviews from around the globe.

Zozi posted an image of her strutting her stuff.

In a separate post on Instagram, she highlighted how the crown is sitting "beautifully on my kinky coarse hair."

There are no details on when Zozi will return to SA for her official homecoming, but the beauty queen has promised to give updates as soon as she has them.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Somizi crushes on Miss Universe: 'Zozibini was undiluted'

'If you are told you are not enough, Zozibini them'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Not just clever, beautiful and inspiring, Miss Universe can sing too

Zozibini Tunzi has proved she's a jack of all trades and we can't help but stan
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Dress like Miss Universe: 4 style lessons from Zozibini Tunzi

In celebration of Miss SA being crowned Miss Universe, we decided to dive deep into Zozibini Tunzi's Instagram feed to see what fashion tips we could ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Secret fears & Miss Universe salary: 8 things you didn't know about Zozibini ... Lifestyle
  2. Dress like Miss Universe: 4 style lessons from Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. WATCH | Miss Universe & Miss Nigeria's sisterhood will melt your heart Lifestyle
  4. Celebs jokingly take credit for Zozibini Tunzi's Miss Universe win Lifestyle
  5. Black African women who won Miss Universe before Zozibini Tunzi Lifestyle

Latest Videos

16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
“Eskom insider sabotaged instrument”: Ramaphosa speaks on energy crisis