WATCH | Heart melts: Son takes his mom to matric dance for the sweetest reason

13 December 2019 - 11:13 By Deepa Kesa

While most matriculants look forward to a parent-free social gathering with their friends at their matric dance, Eden Park Secondary School pupil Mduduzi Ndlovu chose to take his mother as his date for the evening.

Ndlovu shared pictures of himself and his mom in matching outfits at the event on Facebook.

“When I was younger, my mom and I would talk about my matric dance. She said she never got a chance to go to hers because she had me at a young age. She was only 19,” says Ndlovu.

"She couldn't go to hers, so why not take her to mine? I just wanted her to experience it too," Ndlovu said about his "last minute" decision to ask her to be his date.

In this touching video interview with TimesLIVE, Ndlovu reveals how the night went.

