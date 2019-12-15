Film

8 highlights of an unforgettable decade of cinema

It was the decade of the unstoppable rise of the Marvel Comics Universe juggernaut, the JJ Abrams reboots of Star Trek and Star Wars and the fight over whether Netflix films should be allowed to compete for coveted awards.



It was the beginning of the final part of the career of Quentin Tarantino, the late-period mastery of Martin Scorsese and the rise of a representative cinema that gave proper space to the voices of black, woman and queer filmmakers...