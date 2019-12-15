After a hard year of being famous, time to chill at last





From bracing the icy chill of New York City to relaxing with a cocktail on an exotic island in the Indian Ocean, SA's boldface-type names are looking forward to a bit of time to themselves this festive season.But for many A-listers, the Christmas spirit remains closer to home.TV personality and business person Basetsana Kumalo says she is looking forward to kicking off her designer heels and relaxing on a deck chair in the Maldives with her husband Romeo, sons Nathi and Kgosi and daughter Bontle."It has been a very hectic year for me, so I really just want to wake up with my only concern being: 'What's for lunch, and which cocktail am I going to have?' " said the woman who was crowned Miss SA 25 years ago.An island holiday is also on the mind of curvaceous TV personality and Bakae rapper Boitumelo Thulo, 29, who also plans on heading either to the Maldives, the Seychelles or Zanzibar - but only in the new year."I will be working my ass off throughout most people's holidays. For artists and musicians this is our busiest time. I am looking forward to going where there is a beach, beautiful water and white sands in January because that's when my holiday begins." Also putting off a vacation until the new year is Idols SA judge Somizi Mhlongo."I am fully booked the entire month with MC gigs - I need to make money for the wedding," said Mhlongo, whose "white wedding" to Mohale Motaung will be even more lavish than their OTT traditional wedding in September.The couple will check into the ultra-trendy Standard Hotel in Soho, New York City, and will fit in a helicopter ride over Central Park and a visit to the Hamptons between wedding suit fittings by a leading New York designer.Also heading to the Big Apple is comedian Jason Goliath and his wife Sian, but only after a "Goliath road trip" to Mozambique."I am an ambassador for a US-based NGO and will be speaking at the launch, so we added a few days. That means we'll go from summer at the beach to snow in the city."On the other hand, staying within our borders ticks all the boxes for Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff, who was part of our Rugby World Cup-winning side in Japan. "We've had such a crazy year that all we want to do now is relax," says the ginger-haired rugby player, who will be spending the festive season with his wife Aimee in the Western Cape town of Langebaan. "Since both my wife and I love fine dining, good food and wine, that is what it will be this holiday. Relaxing with family and friends."But on Christmas Day itself the Kitshoffs will be at home, as will many of the other A-listers. Thulo says she will probably invite her folks down to her Joburg house, or travel to their Potchefstroom home, while the Kumalos are following tradition and cooking up a storm in their Johannesburg mansion.Also slipping on his apron to lay out a spread will be Mhlongo, whose menu will include his famous lamb shanks along with three big turkeys, gammon, leg of lamb and roast chicken."It will be the first time both of our families will be having Christmas together," he said.Spare a thought, though, for Zozibini Tunzi, who, having been crowned Miss Universe in Atlanta, US, only last Sunday, hadn't been told where she might be spending Christmas or seeing in the New Year when she was contacted on Wednesday this week."You will find out the same time I do," said the doe-eyed beauty.