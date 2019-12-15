Zozibini Tunzi conquering the universe with her stardust
15 December 2019 - 00:00
Just six months ago Zozibini Tunzi was an eager intern at a Cape Town public relations firm. Then in August she won Miss SA and her life changed instantly.
But on Sunday night her trajectory rocketed when she was crowned Miss Universe 2019 in a star-studded pageant in Atlanta in the US...
