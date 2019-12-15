Movies

Director Gavin Hood on why he's drawn to telling stories about moral dilemmas

The SA-born director takes us behind the scenes of his gripping new movie, 'Official Secrets', which is based on the true story of how the Iraq War started

Since winning the Best Foreign Language film Oscar for Tsotsi in 2006, Gavin Hood has spent most of the past 13 years living outside his native SA. Last year the director's California home burnt down as wild fires ravaged the state. Speaking by phone from the US ahead of the release of his latest film, Official Secrets, Hood says that "it's been a strange year, I have to say".



Official Secrets is the true-life story of British intelligence worker Katharine Gun. In 2003, ahead of a UN Security Council hearing on whether or not to sanction the US's invasion of Iraq, Gun received a memo from the US intelligence services enlisting the help of British intelligence to put pressure on countries that were sceptical of the reasons for war...