Last Word

Don't pass the peacock pie: Christmas dinner is not to everyone's taste

I'm keen to have an authentic local yuletide experience in Portugal, but not if it involves tucking into a bowl of rehydrated fish biltong

I'm in Lisbon for the next few months and this will be my first European Christmas. Christmas is always a tricky time, happy and sad. It takes you to the past and the past is always melancholy because it has passed, so this year I'm thinking about food instead.



"What do Portuguese people eat on Christmas?" I asked the woman in the queue at the grocery store the other day...