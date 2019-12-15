Music

Forget Boney M! Let Charlie Brown jazz up your Christmas playlist

Beyond cheesy carols and tinned festive muzak are some pretty decent tunes to get you in the spirit

Deck the halls with holly and put on a festive album. The jingle bells of cash registers and the piped strains of shopping mall seasonal favourites Boney M does put the Grinch on the notion of cool Yule grooves. But Santa rewards those who have been good and there really are some honest to gosh gems out there.



Perhaps the classiest of all holiday albums is the Vince Guaraldi Trio's A Charlie Brown Christmas (Fantasy), the soundtrack to a 1965 TV show that featured Charles Schulz's lovable characters. The album, which in recent years has been re-issued on green, red and even snowflake-patterned vinyl, is also said to be the most influential jazz record of all time. Which, if you think about it, makes sense...