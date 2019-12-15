Guptas, veganism & Miss Universe: the decade's defining moments

The past 10 years have changed our perceptions of the world, perhaps forever

Our double-digit decade kicked off with changing the way we thought about pills forever as the word "tablet" came to mean something completely different to what we understood before 2010.



Steve Jobs launched the Apple iPad in April 2010, propelling us into the age of forefinger dexterity as the ultimate modern-day skill. Since then, we swipe every monitor, expecting them all to be touchscreens. We also leave fingerprint smudges everywhere, to the irritation of the OCD people in our lives...