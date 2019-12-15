I hope people enjoy watching a 'female badass' in action, says Pearl Thusi of 'Queen Sono'
We go behind the scenes of Netflix's first-ever original African series with director Kagiso Lediga and Pearl Thusi, who plays the title character
It's around 8pm on a blisteringly cold winter's night in downtown Joburg. We're at The Rand Club - that dusty bastion to the city's gold-mining roots and grand capitalist ambitions. Founded in 1887 by Cecil John Rhodes and finished in 1904, the Rand Club would become home to the city's Randlords and power brokers; this is where the mightiest men of Johannesburg came to plot and scheme and enjoy their ill-gotten riches.
Today it's one of 37 locations for the filming of Queen Sono, director Kagiso Lediga's Pearl Thusi-starring action series, which is Netflix's first original African series. Tonight the Rand Club is an embassy in Harare, and while a statue of Rhodes and a bust of Chief Albert Luthuli look stoically on, there are people bustling around the entrance hall, the bar, the bathrooms, the dining rooms, the gun-room, the staircase and the library - setting up lights, barking officiously over crackling walkie talkies, covering their inappropriate-for-the-weather skimpy evening gowns with blankets and overcoats while waiting for what happens next...
