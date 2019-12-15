I'm still not sure how I do it, says inspirational one-legged surfer

Losing a limb in a motorbike accident did not stop Donovan Kane from competing for waves. Now he mentors aspiring adaptive surfers who'd like to do the same

The rack of tequila floated above the heads of the Hotel Glencairn crowd with a gentler rhythm and speed than usually achieved by Friday night revellers.



It was gripped by a bear-like hand. The ocean-weathered tattooed arm pirouetted, not a drop of tequila spilling from the eight shot glasses and the bearer swung past like a pendulum to a table of friends. Having one leg does not exempt you from buying and fetching your own round...