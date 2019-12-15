Motoring

Recapping a year of revolutionary change in the car industry

If 2019's taught us anything, it's that internal combustion engines are so last decade

The penultimate year in the second decade of this millennium soon comes to an end. Nearly 20 years ago some were bracing for Y2K bugs that never materialised. How severely would your paranoia had peaked if, in 1999, you had been told that cars in 2019 would drive themselves, be intelligent enough to hold conversations and receive their propulsion from batteries?



As we survey the happenings of the past 12 months, it is certain that this automotive revolution is about to hit full stride. Yes, even on our small, southernmost tip of Africa. Consider, for example, that the vehicle gracing the January edition of this motoring column was the Audi E-Tron...