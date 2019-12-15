Documentary

WATCH | Surfing the streets with waste pickers, SA's unsung heroes

Two men who make their living picking over Joburg's trash get to visit the ocean they're ultimately helping to save in the moving local documentary, 'Street Surfers'

They are the unsung heroes who wake up at three in the morning, filter into the streets and set out to travel up to 50km in one day as they risk their lives sweeping around bends, down hills and past impatient drivers on the road.



Collecting what others dispose of with no regard, they embody the spirit of "one man's junk is another man's treasure"...