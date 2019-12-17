Lifestyle

From winning Mzansi's heart to taking over the world: Five must-read articles on Zozi Tunzi

17 December 2019 - 07:49 By Jessica levitt
Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi is the new Miss Universe and the world stans.
It's been just over a week since South Africans woke up to the news that their queen, Zozibini Tunzi, had won the Miss Universe crown.

Since then, Zozi has been winning over the world, with big names such as Oprah Winfrey and Gabrielle Union commenting on her leadership.

Here are five stories on Zozi since she took home the crown and won the hearts of the universe.

Oprah stans

Oprah agrees with Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi: this is what we should be teaching young girls

Miss SA Zozibini Tunzi not only impressed the 2019 Miss Universe judges, who awarded her the crown, but media maven Oprah Winfrey too.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Gabrielle shows love

Gabrielle Union to Miss Universe: 'Thank you for reminding us ladies that it’s time to take up space'

Zozibini has been making waves across the world and even the most powerful people are noticing.
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Zozi struts her stuff in NYC

WATCH | Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi strut her stuff like the queen she is

She is living her dream in the Big Apple.
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Somizi explains the power of Zozi's win

WATCH | Somizi's predictions that Zozibini would win Miss Universe were spot on

'I joked about it into existence and the Universe literally responded.'
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'She's taught us to embrace natural beauty' — Zizo Tshwete

Zozi has taught our children to embrace their natural selves, says Zizo Tshwete

'You have sent a very clear message to our children that our authentic selves have a space in the universe'
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

