From winning Mzansi's heart to taking over the world: Five must-read articles on Zozi Tunzi

It's been just over a week since South Africans woke up to the news that their queen, Zozibini Tunzi, had won the Miss Universe crown.

Since then, Zozi has been winning over the world, with big names such as Oprah Winfrey and Gabrielle Union commenting on her leadership.

Here are five stories on Zozi since she took home the crown and won the hearts of the universe.

Oprah stans