I want young women to look at me and feel represented: Zozibini Tunzi

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi continues to win hearts with interviews highlighting the importance of representation and natural beauty.

A clip from a weekend interview in New York City has gone viral. In it, she said her win has allowed young black women and girls to know they do belong.

“I want young girls and women to look at me and feel like they can be represented as well in society. People can tell you you don't belong, and then you start believing it. It was so important for me to say that message, so that people know that they do belong.”

