Lifestyle

I want young women to look at me and feel represented: Zozibini Tunzi

17 December 2019 - 09:47 By Jessica Levitt
Zozi is flying the SA flag high.
Zozi is flying the SA flag high.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi continues to win hearts with interviews highlighting the importance of representation and natural beauty.

A clip from a weekend interview in New York City has gone viral. In it, she said her win has allowed young black women and girls to know they do belong.

“I want young girls and women to look at me and feel like they can be represented as well in society. People can tell you you don't belong, and then you start believing it. It was so important for me to say that message, so that people know that they do belong.”

Watch the full clip here:

Since winning Miss SA in August and Miss Universe on December 8, Zozi has focused on leadership, natural beauty and ensuring that all women, no matter what they look like, believe they have a place in society.

MORE

Zozibini Tunzi on her new roommate, Miss USA, Oprah & the Springboks

We caught up with Miss Universe as she moved into a luxury apartment in New York City to start her reign
Lifestyle
2 days ago

From winning Mzansi's heart to taking over the world: Five must-read articles on Zozi Tunzi

Leadership! Zozi is showing up and taking space
Lifestyle
5 hours ago

Zozi has taught our children to embrace their natural selves, says Zizo Tshwete

'You have sent a very clear message to our children that our authentic selves have a space in the universe'
TshisaLIVE
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Can you use a Schengen visa on more than one trip to different countries? Travel
  2. Zozibini Tunzi on her new roommate, Miss USA, Oprah & the Springboks Lifestyle
  3. Secret fears & Miss Universe salary: 8 things you didn't know about Zozibini ... Lifestyle
  4. Dress like Miss Universe: 4 style lessons from Zozibini Tunzi The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Black African women who won Miss Universe before Zozibini Tunzi Lifestyle

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk