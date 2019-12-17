Lifestyle

Western Cape is flavour of the month in 2020 for glamorous Indian calendar

17 December 2019 - 09:16 By Dave Chambers
Ashwariya Sushmita as she appears in the 2020 Kingfisher calendar, shot in the Western Cape.
Image: Kingfisher Beer

One of India’s favourite calendars makes a date with the Western Cape in 2020.

Zoya Afroz at Bosjes Chapel in the Slanghoek valley.
Image: Kingfisher Beer

Kingfisher beer, which has a market share of more than 36% in India, chose SA’s southernmost province as the setting for next year’s calendar, and locations included Clifton, Camps Bay and the chapel on Bosjes farm between Worcester and Ceres.

Ashwariya Sushmita in Camps Bay.
Image: Kingfisher Beer
Atul Kasbekar shoots Ashwariya Sushmita on Camps Bay beach.
Image: Kingfisher Beer

Models who feature in the calendar include three former Miss Indias: Aditi Arya (2015), Zoya Afroz (2013) and Pooja Chopra (2009).

Atul Kasbekar and his crew at work in Clifton.
Image: Kingfisher Beer

Bollywood producer Atul Kasbekar was the photographer for the calendar, as he was when it was previously shot in SA, in 2005.

It lookes like Greece, but this shot for the 2020 Kingfisher calendar was taken in the Western Cape.
Image: Kingfisher Beer

“In every edition, we endeavour to keep it exotic and exuberant. This year, we are very excited about what we have shot around the Western Cape of SA, which provided a great backdrop and a plethora of options to set a picture-perfect frame,” said Kasbekar.

