Western Cape is flavour of the month in 2020 for glamorous Indian calendar
One of India’s favourite calendars makes a date with the Western Cape in 2020.
Kingfisher beer, which has a market share of more than 36% in India, chose SA’s southernmost province as the setting for next year’s calendar, and locations included Clifton, Camps Bay and the chapel on Bosjes farm between Worcester and Ceres.
Models who feature in the calendar include three former Miss Indias: Aditi Arya (2015), Zoya Afroz (2013) and Pooja Chopra (2009).
Bollywood producer Atul Kasbekar was the photographer for the calendar, as he was when it was previously shot in SA, in 2005.
“In every edition, we endeavour to keep it exotic and exuberant. This year, we are very excited about what we have shot around the Western Cape of SA, which provided a great backdrop and a plethora of options to set a picture-perfect frame,” said Kasbekar.