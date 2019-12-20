'Rise of Skywalker' cheat sheet: who's who in the 'Star Wars' galaxy

The Star Wars trilogy of trilogies draws to a close with the release of The Rise of Skywalker on Friday.

This much-anticipated film draws a line under the nine movies in the Skywalker saga:

The prequel trilogy: The Phantom Menace (1999), Attack of the Clones (2002), and Revenge of the Sith (2005)

Attack of the Clones Revenge of the Sith The original trilogy: A New Hope (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), and Return of the Jedi (1983)

The sequel trilogy: The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), and The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

It's also packed with a diverse cast of characters — some more memorable than others. Here is a brief refresher on the space epic's main heroes and villains:

ORIGINAL TRILOGY CAST

Luke Skywalker: Orphaned farm boy who became the greatest Jedi in the galaxy. Shunned the force and became a hermit after his efforts to train new Jedis ended in disaster. Gave his life to help the Resistance escape at the end of 2017's The Last Jedi.

Leia Organa AKA Princess Leia: Once a princess and Rebel Alliance leader, she is the sister of Luke Skywalker and mother of the villainous Kylo Ren. Now a general and head of the Resistance.

Han Solo: A smuggler who joined the Rebel Alliance with his trusty spaceship, the Millennium Falcon. Returned in 2015's The Force Awakens, now estranged from Leia, only to be murdered by their son.

Chewbacca: A gentle but powerful furry Wookiee who was Han Solo's co-pilot and partner-in-crime.

Darth Vader: Masked villain and one of the most recognisable figures in cinema history. Originally known as Anakin Skywalker, he was father to Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa. Died saving his son from the Emperor in Return of the Jedi (1983).