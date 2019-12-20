Lifestyle

WATCH | SA's Sasha-Lee Olivier gumboot dances on Miss World stage

20 December 2019 - 10:49 By Toni Jaye Singer
SA's Sasha-Lee Olivier performs a gumboot dance in the the Miss World 'Dances of the World' competition.
Image: @Official_MissSA/Twitter

Miss SA runner-up Sasha-Lee Olivier had Mzansi glowing with pride when she made it into the top 40 of the Miss World pageant last weekend.

Although the curvaceous beauty didn't end up taking the crown, there were many moments when she excelled on stage, including during the "Dances of the World" competition.

Donning a black crop-top, white overalls emblazoned with the SA flag and a pair of wellies, Olivier looked like she was having a blast as she performed a gumboot dance.

Gumboot dancing is a new skill for the beauty queen, who told People Magazine she'd only been practicing it for a week before the competition.

"I used to be a dancer when I was younger, so it was pretty easy for me to [learn] it, but I’m not gonna say it wasn’t hard either! It’s quite challenging - and it’s something that’s very unique," she said.

Watch Olivier in action:

WATCH | Skip to 5:41 to see Miss World SA Sasha-Lee Olivier perform a gumboot dance

