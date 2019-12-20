Lifestyle

Zozibini Tunzi really is queen of the universe - she's gone to Mars until after Christmas

20 December 2019 - 07:08 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi.
Image: Supplied/ Miss SA

Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi has a great sense of humour. Her witty responses to random tweeps always give us life and a recent one takes the cake.

Since being crowned queen of the universe, millions of people worldwide have congratulated her via Twitter. She's also had fans letting her in on the most random things that happen in their lives.

One tweep decided to let the queen know that his partner bought him AirPods. She responded by asking: “Why are you abusing my handle? Super happy for you, but why?” 

Another jumped in to it was not necessary for her to know what happened in tweeps' lives because she was the queen of the universe.

Zozi's reply was epic.

