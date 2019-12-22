Last Word
The best-selling novel that languished in publisher's drawer for 36 years
The story behind Nobel literature laureate José Saramago's posthumous novel is nothing short of a writerly Christmas miracle
22 December 2019 - 00:00
It’s the end of the year and I think we’re all ready for a break and a rest from wrangling and thinking and arguing and worrying. Not everyone gets a break and not everyone can stop worrying, but I hope you can. I would like to present you, as my final offering of the year, with a Christmas story that makes me very happy.
Like all good Christmas stories it starts unhappily and ends well, and holds out the hope that perhaps nothing is ever truly lost and that sometimes miracles happen and everyone gets what they deserve. It goes like this:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.