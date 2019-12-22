Car Review

The new Audi TTS marries speed with sensibility

It’s not the most challenging of sports cars, but the Audi TTS remains a solid all-rounder

I heard the Audi TTS is now less powerful than it was before. Is this true?



Audi has had to fit its second sportiest TT with a particulate filter to help reduce harmful exhaust emissions. Consequently power output has dropped by 3kW...