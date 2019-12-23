Lifestyle

Author J.K. Rowling slammed for 'transphobic tweet'

23 December 2019 - 07:00 By Unathi Nkanjeni
J.K. Rowling has come under fire for a tweet which defended a woman who said transgender women aren’t women.
J.K. Rowling has come under fire for a tweet which defended a woman who said transgender women aren’t women.
Image: J.K. Rowling via Twitter

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling has come under fire for a tweet which defended a woman who was recently fired for saying transgender women are not women.

According to NBC News, Maya Forstater lost her job as a tax expert after posting a series of tweets in opposition to the UK government’s proposed plan to reform the Gender Recognition Act to allow people to change their legal gender.

In one of her series of tweets, Forstater said: “My belief as I set out in my witness statement is that sex is a biological fact and is immutable.

“There are two sexes. Men are male. Women are female. It is impossible to change sex. These were until very recently understood as basic facts of life.”

The New York Times reported that the issue was taken to court, however an employment tribunal in London ruled against Forstater, saying her views were not a philosophical belief protected by British law but were instead “incompatible with human dignity and fundamental rights of others".

“It is also a slight of hand to suggest that the claimant merely does not hold the belief that trans women are women,” the court ruling was quoted in the publication. “She positively believes that they are men and will say so whenever she wishes.”

On Twitter, Rowling criticised the outcome, pledging her support for Forstater.

“Dress however you please,” she said.

“Call yourself whatever you like. Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you. Live your best life in peace and security. But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real?”

Rowling's comments did not sit well with many, as she received a backlash from the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

MORE

WATCH | Cape Town's Sistaaz are doing trans rights for themselves

From a network of blankets strung together under a bridge in Cape Town, a group of homeless, transgender sex workers are fighting for equality, and a ...
News
1 month ago

Transgender pastor Paula Williams says coming out cost her everything - 'I lost my power'

Transgender Pastor Paula Williams told Red Table Talk that her transition into womanhood cost her everything, including her power and privilege.
News
2 months ago

Gillette wins hearts after launch of advert featuring transgender man's first shave

Gillette has sent a powerful message of inclusion and diversity in its latest ad campaign.
Lifestyle
6 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | SA's Sasha-Lee Olivier gumboot dances on Miss World stage Lifestyle
  2. Miss World SA Sasha-Lee Olivier joins Zozibini Tunzi in challenging beauty ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Three hacks for making the crispiest roast potatoes ever Food
  4. 16 of 2019's most stylish South Africans according to a fashion analyst The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Mihlali or Zozibini? December's best & worst dressed celebs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk