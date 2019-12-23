Lifestyle

Gift ideas for the sports fanatic, the audiophile and the techie

Huawei’s latest products make perfect Christmas gifts

23 December 2019
The Huawei nova 5T smartphone.
Image: Supplied/Huawei

With Christmas two days away, shopping for the perfect gifts is on everyone’s priority list. In today’s tech-driven world, it is no surprise that smartphones, gadgets and tech accessories have made their way to the top of everyone’s wish list.

Buying one of Huawei’s latest products, the Huawei nova 5T smartphone, the Huawei Watch GT 2 multi-sports watch and the FreeBuds 3 earbuds, will undoubtedly ensure your family and friends end 2019 on a good note.

HUAWEI NOVA 5T

Take Instagram-worthy photos any time, anywhere with the stylish Huawei nova 5T. It has four quad cameras and a 32MP selfie camera that will capture your memories with richness and clarity, in all lighting conditions. These high-quality images can also be easily stored on your device, thanks to its 128GB storage capacity.

This smartphone is available in two creative colour schemes, Crush Blue and Midsummer Purple. The Huawei nova 5T is available on contract from selected service providers.

HUAWEI FREEBUDS 3

The Huawei Freebuds 3.
Image: Supplied/Huawei

Whether you’re an audiophile or a techie, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 are sure to impress. They are the only open-fit active Bluetooth earbuds on the market that support call-noise reduction and accurate real-time active noise cancellation.

They are also comfortable to wear for a long period of time, with a battery that can last up to 20 hours.

The Huawei FreeBuds 3 are available in two glossy finishes, Carbon Black and Ceramic White, at www.huaweistore.co.za and select retailers for R2,999.

 

