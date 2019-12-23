Gift ideas for the sports fanatic, the audiophile and the techie
Huawei’s latest products make perfect Christmas gifts
With Christmas two days away, shopping for the perfect gifts is on everyone’s priority list. In today’s tech-driven world, it is no surprise that smartphones, gadgets and tech accessories have made their way to the top of everyone’s wish list.
Buying one of Huawei’s latest products, the Huawei nova 5T smartphone, the Huawei Watch GT 2 multi-sports watch and the FreeBuds 3 earbuds, will undoubtedly ensure your family and friends end 2019 on a good note.
HUAWEI NOVA 5T
Take Instagram-worthy photos any time, anywhere with the stylish Huawei nova 5T. It has four quad cameras and a 32MP selfie camera that will capture your memories with richness and clarity, in all lighting conditions. These high-quality images can also be easily stored on your device, thanks to its 128GB storage capacity.
This smartphone is available in two creative colour schemes, Crush Blue and Midsummer Purple. The Huawei nova 5T is available on contract from selected service providers.
HUAWEI FREEBUDS 3
Whether you’re an audiophile or a techie, the Huawei FreeBuds 3 are sure to impress. They are the only open-fit active Bluetooth earbuds on the market that support call-noise reduction and accurate real-time active noise cancellation.
They are also comfortable to wear for a long period of time, with a battery that can last up to 20 hours.
The Huawei FreeBuds 3 are available in two glossy finishes, Carbon Black and Ceramic White, at www.huaweistore.co.za and select retailers for R2,999.
HUAWEI WATCH GT 2
This multi-sports watch transcends the boundaries of what you’d expect from a wearable. The Huawei Watch GT 2 has unrivalled battery life, delivers programmes and monitoring for 15 sports, tracks your heart rate and sleep habits, features Bluetooth calling and has music playback functionalities.
It comes in two variants — the more elegant 42mm (R4,499) and the sporty 46mm (R4,999). These smartwatches can be purchased at www.huaweistore.co.za and select retailers. Discovery Vitality members can earn up to 75% cash back on their purchases and receive cash back on their monthly goals.
This article was paid for by Huawei.