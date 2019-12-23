Ramaphosa and Mboweni’s 'simple' dress sense and shoes spark conversations
President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined the club of politicians whose fashion sense and shoe game have sparked a debate online.
This after finance minister Tito Mboweni shared a picture of the two after wrapping up business recently and getting ready for the holidays.
Last consultations of 2019. President and Minister of Finance. 21 December 2019. Johannesburg. South Africa. Merry Christmas. pic.twitter.com/I5xe0oZryi— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) December 21, 2019
However, it wasn't the caption that had social media abuzz, but instead their shoes.
While about tweeps appreciated the return of Mboweni's infamous footwear, it was Ramaphosa's that had about debating that it wasn't becoming for a president.
Others defended them, highlighting that unlike about, Ramaphosa and Mboweni could afford to wear name brands every day but chose to wear “simple things in life”.
Others were also quick to recommend places where Ramaphosa and Mboweni could find shoes that were still “simple” yet also aesthetically pleasing.
Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.