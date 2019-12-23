Lifestyle

Ramaphosa and Mboweni’s 'simple' dress sense and shoes spark conversations

23 December 2019 - 09:51 By Unathi Nkanjeni
What are those?!
What are those?!
Image: Tito Mboweni via Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has joined the club of politicians whose fashion sense and shoe game have sparked a debate online.

This after finance minister Tito Mboweni shared a picture of the two after wrapping up business recently and getting ready for the holidays.

However, it wasn't the caption that had social media abuzz, but instead their shoes.

While about tweeps appreciated the return of Mboweni's infamous footwear, it was Ramaphosa's that had about debating that it wasn't becoming for a president.

Others defended them, highlighting that unlike about, Ramaphosa and Mboweni could afford to wear name brands every day but chose to wear “simple things in life”.

Others were also quick to recommend places where Ramaphosa and Mboweni could find shoes that were still “simple” yet also aesthetically pleasing.

Here is a snapshot of what tweeps had to say.

MORE

'No one wants to be in your shoes, minister': Twitter reacts to Tito Mboweni's style

Finance minister Tito Mboweni's shoes have caused a stir on Twitter
News
2 months ago

'Oh dear': Tito Mboweni on 'worn-out' shoe jokes

The minister's 'worn-out' shoes saw him top the Twitter trends list on Thursday
News
2 months ago

WATCH | Twitter celeb Tito Mboweni divorces 'abusive platform', leaving Mzansi unhappy

While Tito Mboweni is the minister of finance, he is also a ''Twitter celebrity'' in his own right.
Politics
1 month ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | SA's Sasha-Lee Olivier gumboot dances on Miss World stage Lifestyle
  2. Miss World SA Sasha-Lee Olivier joins Zozibini Tunzi in challenging beauty ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Three hacks for making the crispiest roast potatoes ever Food
  4. 16 of 2019's most stylish South Africans according to a fashion analyst The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Mihlali or Zozibini? December's best & worst dressed celebs The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk