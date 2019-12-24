Lifestyle

Elderly cat left at airport finds home just in time for Christmas

24 December 2019 - 06:56 By Jessica Levitt
Tangee was left at the airport after her owner apparently moved states.
Image: Facebook/Animal Rescue League of Boston

A 19-year-old cat left at a Boston airport will spend Christmas with a new family after being adopted.

The Animal Rescue League of Boston said Tangee was brought to them by a woman who said a man handed her the cat at the airport with a note saying he was moving to Florida and could not take the animal with him.

In a Facebook post, the organisation said Tangee was in good health and friendly.

Tangee's story soon went viral, with thousands of people inquiring about the tabby.

HuffPost reports the cat was adopted three hours later by a woman who was unaware of Tangee's viral fame.

NBC Boston reported that cats of Tangee's age are hardly ever at rescue organisations.

The league simply wrote “Tangee has been adopted” on its Facebook page and received hundreds of responses. On its website, the animal shelter thanked everyone for their support.

