WATCH | Police dog Ben Franklin bust 'stealing' Christmas toys

A furry suspect from Massachusetts police station in the US has been bust “stealing” Christmas toys.

Ben Franklin, a therapy dog, was caught red-handed when an officer saw him escaping with a donated toy, BBC reported.

According to the publication, officers had been collecting toys to hand over to the Santa Foundation, an organisation that donates presents to families in need during Christmas.

But the toys kept disappearing and suspicion fell on one of their own. A search was called for and after reviewing surveillance tapes, officers caught Ben Franklin running off with the toys, New York Post reported.

In a Facebook video shared by the Franklin Police Department, Ben Franklin can be seen holding a toy baby in a carrier and walking away from officers as they follow him.

Franklin police deputy chief James Mil told Boston News: “When Ben saw the toys, he thought they all belonged to him.”

Watch the video below: