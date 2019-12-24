Lifestyle

WATCH | Police dog Ben Franklin bust 'stealing' Christmas toys

24 December 2019 - 05:56 By Unathi Nkanjeni
A furry suspect from Massachusetts police station in the US has been bust 'stealing' Christmas toys.
A furry suspect from Massachusetts police station in the US has been bust 'stealing' Christmas toys.
Image: Screenshot from police video

A furry suspect from Massachusetts police station in the US has been bust “stealing” Christmas toys.

Ben Franklin, a therapy dog, was caught red-handed when an officer saw him escaping with a donated toy, BBC reported.

According to the publication, officers had been collecting toys to hand over to the Santa Foundation, an organisation that donates presents to families in need during Christmas.

But the toys kept disappearing and suspicion fell on one of their own. A search was called for and after reviewing surveillance tapes, officers caught Ben Franklin running off with the toys, New York Post reported.

In a Facebook video shared by the Franklin Police Department, Ben Franklin can be seen holding a toy baby in a carrier and walking away from officers as they follow him.

Franklin police deputy chief James Mil told Boston News: “When Ben saw the toys, he thought they all belonged to him.”

Watch the video below:

MORE

An exotic pet for Christmas? Don't do it

People planning on giving rodents, hedgehogs, chinchillas, fennecs and non-venomous snakes as presents this Christmas should think again.
News
22 hours ago

R10k on pets treats: South Africans are going wild pampering their fur babies

If you could time travel and reincarnate you wouldn't be doing too badly coming back as Snowy, Kyubi or Sadie, circa spring 2019. So loved are these ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Beware online fraudsters posing as puppy breeders

The Kennel Union of Southern Africa has warned against buying puppies online this festive season.
News
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa and Mboweni’s 'simple' dress sense and shoes spark conversations Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | SA's Sasha-Lee Olivier gumboot dances on Miss World stage Lifestyle
  3. Miss World SA Sasha-Lee Olivier joins Zozibini Tunzi in challenging beauty ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. 16 of 2019's most stylish South Africans according to a fashion analyst The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Three hacks for making the crispiest roast potatoes ever Food

Latest Videos

'Say what?': 2019 in quotes - what a year!
CCTV captures alleged child-snatching in Umhlanga mall