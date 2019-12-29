Your Stars
Life, love, money: what your 2020 yearly horoscope says is in store
Your astrological forecast for the year ahead
29 December 2019 - 00:00
Look closely and you’ll see your life more clearly. The planets are congregating, demanding a social revamp. We don’t know precisely how our lives will change this year. We only know that they will. Linda Shaw looks at the transformations in a fascinating year ahead.
ARIES..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.