Millenials are looking to the stars for answers in an uncertain world

Algorithms may rule most aspects of their lives, but when it comes to making big decisions, more and more millennials are seeking guidance from the stars. Run a Google search on "millennials and astrology" and a host of newspaper articles testify to the fact that, as an LA Times headline puts it, "Millennials replaced religion with astrology and crystals".



Illustrating the prevalence of the trend, an article from Theatlantic.com (https://www.theatlantic.com/world/) notes that internet traffic for The Cut's (https://www.thecut.com/) horoscope page grew 150% between 2017 and 2018...