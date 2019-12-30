The best of SA's breakthrough decade of film and TV

In a nutshell, The River follows the lives of the Dikana and Mokoena clans. They are two families from very different backgrounds, brought together by the discovery of a diamond in Cullinan, a stone's throw from Pretoria.

But this show is much more than that — it's full of twists and turns, and enough intrigue and betrayal to keep you enthralled from start to finish. And it always keeps you wanting more. Luckily, you can binge the whole show, right up to the latest episode, and the third season is coming express to Showmax in January.

The River was nominated as Best Telenovela at the International Emmy Awards in 2019.



