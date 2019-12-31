From Mandisa Mfeka to Zozibini Tunzi - Five women who slayed 2019

Bonang Matheba, Naledi Chirwa, Zozibini Tunzi, Saray Khumalo and Mandisa Mfeka - these five women slayed 2019 with big moves, impressive victories and, in some cases, made history.

It's been a difficult year for SA women with so many cases of abuse and femicide, but these five women inspired and spread hope.

Zozibini Tunzi

Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss SA on a significant day for South African women, August 9, National Women's Day, and used the stage to share her views on women abuse and gender-based violence.

Tunzi said: “We have absolutely no reason to keep smiling, because South African women are dying every day and mostly people are doing nothing about it. It is not up to us, it’s up to perpetrators to start doing right.”

This win propelled her on the path to the Miss Universe title, where she further cemented herself as an advocate for women's rights and natural, African beauty. Tunzi became the country's first black Miss SA to win the Miss Universe title, and the first Miss Universe to be adorned with the new diamond-studded Miss Universe crown, called “The Power of Unity”.