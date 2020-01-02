Mzansi's celebs & politicians convey well wishes for the new year
SA celebrities and politicians flooded Twitter with well wishes for the year ahead.
From overcoming the scourge of abuse against women and children to building a better country for all, this is what some of Mzansi's big names had to say:
Mmabatho Montsho
2019 saw scores of women lose their lives to gender-based violence. For actor and filmmaker Mmabatho Montso, the issue of women's safety must be taken seriously in 2020.
Happy new year to all womxn. 2020 we occupy space - the night, the alley, the street must belong to us. We don’t only have the right to live, but the right to live freely and joyfully. I love you. Happeeeee💕💕💕💕— Mmabatho Montsho (@MmabathoMontsho) December 31, 2019
Mmusi Maimane
Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane called for South Africans of all races and backgrounds to unite and focus on a common goal — building a better country and economy for all.
“It's a new decade, it gives us an opportunity to forget what lies behind and truly press on to the future. A future where South Africans realise that we are South Africans regardless of race and background. We have to look at some key goals and these have to do with us creating an economy that works.”
Bagaetsho Dumelang. Happy New Year to you all, I'd like to wish you a great decade full of hope and prosperity where we build a great nation we can all be proud of. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/BsyqDeXAgk— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 31, 2019
Zenande Mfenyana
Abundance is what actress Zenande Mfenyana wants for Mzansi. “Plenty of wealth, health, success, peace and joy.”
If you’re reading this message, you’ve made it to 20plenty 🎊🌟🎉— Zenande Mfenyana (@Zenande_Mcfen) January 1, 2020
Plenty of wealth, health, success, peace, joy
Happy New Year!!! More grace to you all 🎆🌟🙏🏽
Fikile Mbalula
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula took time off from his road-safety campaigns to wish Mzansi a happy new year.
Happy new year south africa 🙏👏 pic.twitter.com/oLyyit1ubj— Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) January 1, 2020
Bantu Holomisa
UDM leader Bantu Holomisa's prayer is for SA's top leadership to find solutions to the country's challenges.
Best wishes for year 2020. May God grant us wisdom to collectively find solutions to the problems facing our country, South Africa - from home in Mqanduli. pic.twitter.com/Z17gFFQYjP— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) December 31, 2019