Lifestyle

Mzansi's celebs & politicians convey well wishes for the new year

02 January 2020 - 09:40 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Actress Mmabatho Montsho wants women to be safe in 2020.
Image: Gallo Images / Oupa Bopape

SA celebrities and politicians flooded Twitter with well wishes for the year ahead.

From overcoming the scourge of abuse against women and children to building a better country for all, this is what some of Mzansi's big names had to say:

Mmabatho Montsho 

2019 saw scores of women lose their lives to gender-based violence. For actor and filmmaker Mmabatho Montso, the issue of women's safety must be taken seriously in 2020.

Mmusi Maimane 

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane called for South Africans of all races and backgrounds to unite and focus on a common goal — building a better country and economy for all.

“It's a new decade, it gives us an opportunity to forget what lies behind and truly press on to the future. A future where South Africans realise that we are South Africans regardless of race and background. We have to look at some key goals and these have to do with us creating an economy that works.”

Zenande Mfenyana 

Abundance is what actress Zenande Mfenyana wants for Mzansi. “Plenty of wealth, health, success, peace and joy.”

Fikile Mbalula

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula took time off from his road-safety campaigns to wish Mzansi a happy new year.

Bantu Holomisa 

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa's prayer is for SA's top leadership to find solutions to the country's challenges.

