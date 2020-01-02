'This is the year to be fearless,' says Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

Less than a month ago, Zozibini showed what can be achieved if one is fearless and determined enough to break the rules in the beauty industry — qualities that saw her being crowned Miss Universe, beating 90 beauty queens from all over the globe.

Her passion for natural beauty and diversifying the modelling industry did not only see her bag the coveted title, but won her the support of millions. Delivering her final message on the Miss Universe stage, Zozibini emphasised the importance of celebrating and recognising black women and their natural beauty.

“I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me, with my kind of skin and my kind of hair, was never considered to be beautiful. And I think that it's time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face, and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine.”