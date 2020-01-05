The Big Read

A walker's guide to Los Angeles: From famous landmarks to less obvious gems

How to explore on foot in a metropolis said to be 'unwalkable'

The first piece of advice anyone gives when you're planning a trip to Los Angeles is "hire a car - and make sure it's a big one".



LA has long been touted as an unwalkable city. A behemoth that measures 44 miles across, it is a sprawling urban metropolis made up of several different - cities within a city, with no discernible centre and a virtually non-existent - public transport system...