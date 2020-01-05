Black-girl magic: SA female celebs set to light up the world stage in 2020
05 January 2020 - 00:05
After a stellar 2019, 2020 promises to be the year that black South African women cement their place on the global stage, with Bonang Matheba, Sho Madjozi, Zozibini Tunzi, Boity Thulo, DJ Zinhle, Nomzamo Mbatha and Thuso Mbedu among those leading the way for local talent.
SA’s female celebs are setting trends worldwide by sticking to their roots and encouraging the country’s children to do the same...
