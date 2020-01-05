Listening vibes

Cue up your summer sounds: Musical works of art to download

Something weird - and much that is wonderful - is ready to download into your ears, writes Yolisa Mkele

Hoodies All Summer by Kano



We're officially in the era of grownup rap and it's a beautiful thing to hear. For most of its life hip-hop has been viewed as a young man's game and rightly so - it's arguably the youngest mainstream music genre in the world. The result is that a lot of us have gotten the opportunity to grow up with our favourite artists and Kano is one of them. Hoodies All Summer is a sonically neat depiction of the world through the eyes of a man who's lived longer than he ever expected to and wants to pass on the gems he's picked up along the way. It's conscious without being preachy and uplifting without being cheesy. Think of it like a meaningful chat with an older sibling set to beats that aren't ostentatious...