Listening vibes
Cue up your summer sounds: Musical works of art to download
Something weird - and much that is wonderful - is ready to download into your ears, writes Yolisa Mkele
05 January 2020 - 00:02
Hoodies All Summer by Kano
We're officially in the era of grownup rap and it's a beautiful thing to hear. For most of its life hip-hop has been viewed as a young man's game and rightly so - it's arguably the youngest mainstream music genre in the world. The result is that a lot of us have gotten the opportunity to grow up with our favourite artists and Kano is one of them. Hoodies All Summer is a sonically neat depiction of the world through the eyes of a man who's lived longer than he ever expected to and wants to pass on the gems he's picked up along the way. It's conscious without being preachy and uplifting without being cheesy. Think of it like a meaningful chat with an older sibling set to beats that aren't ostentatious...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.