Lifestyle

Icons of inspiration: 10 anthems that made their mark in musical history

Rock, folk and pop can cut straight to our hearts, regardless of creed and colour. Shannon Sherry lists 10 songs from the past that have become icons of change

05 January 2020 - 00:02 By Shannon Sherry

Imagine
Written and performed
by John Lennon

Emerging in 1971 after the dissolution of the Beatles, this anti-religious, anti-nationalist, anti-war, anti-materialist declaration led many to adopt alternative ideas about the world and staked out Lennon's turf as perhaps the major creative force behind the '60s supergroup. A haunting piano tune and perfectly coherent lyrics that avoid tangled lines and complex words ensured that it became an anthem of sorts for all who ever wanted to declare to the world: "You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 10 alcohol names you've probably been mispronouncing Food
  2. Ramaphosa and Mboweni’s 'simple' dress sense and shoes spark conversations Lifestyle
  3. Repeat offender? Denmark's Princess Mary wears the same New Year's Eve dress ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. 'This is the year to be fearless,' says Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi Lifestyle
  5. Music sounds better with the Huawei FreeBuds 3 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Live stream captures deadly Texas church shooting
Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage