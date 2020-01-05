Icons of inspiration: 10 anthems that made their mark in musical history

Rock, folk and pop can cut straight to our hearts, regardless of creed and colour. Shannon Sherry lists 10 songs from the past that have become icons of change

Imagine

Written and performed

by John Lennon



Emerging in 1971 after the dissolution of the Beatles, this anti-religious, anti-nationalist, anti-war, anti-materialist declaration led many to adopt alternative ideas about the world and staked out Lennon's turf as perhaps the major creative force behind the '60s supergroup. A haunting piano tune and perfectly coherent lyrics that avoid tangled lines and complex words ensured that it became an anthem of sorts for all who ever wanted to declare to the world: "You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one."..