Icons of inspiration: 10 anthems that made their mark in musical history
Rock, folk and pop can cut straight to our hearts, regardless of creed and colour. Shannon Sherry lists 10 songs from the past that have become icons of change
05 January 2020 - 00:02
Imagine
Written and performed
by John Lennon
Emerging in 1971 after the dissolution of the Beatles, this anti-religious, anti-nationalist, anti-war, anti-materialist declaration led many to adopt alternative ideas about the world and staked out Lennon's turf as perhaps the major creative force behind the '60s supergroup. A haunting piano tune and perfectly coherent lyrics that avoid tangled lines and complex words ensured that it became an anthem of sorts for all who ever wanted to declare to the world: "You may say I'm a dreamer, but I'm not the only one."..
