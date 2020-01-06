All the big winners at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards

War epic 1917 shocked the Golden Globes on Sunday by claiming the top prize for best drama film, while Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood won comedy honours, boosting their prospects for next month's Oscars.

Once Upon a Time — an homage to 1960s Tinseltown — won the most awards on the night with three prizes, while Martin Scorsese's much-vaunted Netflix crime saga The Irishman went home empty-handed.

The Globes are the first major awards gala of the year, in a packed season that ends with the Academy Awards in just over a month's time, so Sunday's winners will hope to capitalise on some much-needed momentum.

1917 follows two British soldiers through the trenches in World War 1, and is filmed to look like one continuous, two-hour-long shot.

“Goodness me, that is a big surprise,” said stunned filmmaker Sam Mendes, who bested Scorsese and Tarantino in the crowded best director category.

“Can I just say there's not one director in this room, not one director in the world that is not in the shadow of Martin Scorsese? I just have to say that,” he added to loud applause.