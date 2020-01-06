Lifestyle

It's the battle of Instagram followers between Kylie Jenner & Kim K

06 January 2020 - 10:42 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kylie Jenner now has the same number of followers as her older sister, Kim Kardashian.
Kylie Jenner now has the same number of followers as her older sister, Kim Kardashian.
Image: Getty Images / Jamie McCarthy

No one can deny the Kylie Jenner effect, not even her older sister Kim Kardashian. The youngest “self-made” billionaire and make-up mogul has started the new year with a cool million more Instagram followers, putting her in the same top spot as Kim.

Both are now at 156-million followers.

Just last week, Kylie made headlines after she became the most-followed sister by gaining a million more followers than Kim, who stood at 155-million. But this did not last long, as Kim quickly caught up. 

The whole Kardashian- Jenner clan dominates social media, especially Instagram, as their fans love seeing what the sisters, who post about their families, fitness journeys and love lives, are up to.

Kris Jenner, the mastermind behind the success of her daughters, is the least followed family member on Instagram, with 31-million followers. Khloe Kardashian has 102-million, model Kendal Jenner is at 120-million, while mom-of-three Kourtney Kardashian has 85-million followers.

